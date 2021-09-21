‘Corporate tax rate will stay at 12.5% for almost all Irish businesses,’ Varadkar says
The government has signalled there could be a dual corporate tax system in Ireland
The corporate tax rate in Ireland will remain at 12.5 per cent for almost all Irish businesses regardless if Ireland signs up to the OECD’s international tax agreement, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.
Speaking after a cabinet meeting today, Varadkar hinted that the government is prepared to introduce a dual corporate tax system if the country signs up to the OECD tax reforms, which are likely to set a new minimum global...
