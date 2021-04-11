Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Competition watchdog seeks powers to smash cartels

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has said it has ‘real case experiences’ of knowing where cartel members are conducting their business, but is unable to gather evidence due to current restrictions on its powers.

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
11th April, 2021
Competition watchdog seeks powers to smash cartels
Isolde Goggin is the Chairperson of the CCPC - “The CCPC has real case experiences of knowing where and when cartel meetings are being held, but is not allowed currently to obtain evidence of what is happening during these meetings

The state’s competition watchdog has told the government it is being hamstrung by inadequate legislation which prevents it from adequately tackling cartels operating in Ireland.

In a submission to the Department of Enterprise, The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said it has “real case experiences” of knowing where cartel members are conducting their business, but is unable to gather evidence due to current restrictions on its powers.

“The CCPC has...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

So-called boomerang candidates, people who have left a company, but return at a later date, can come with a heft price tag. Photo: Getty

How to manage: Boomerang candidates cost more, but have unique value

This Working Life Virginia Stewart 3 hours ago
Sinéad Donovan, chairwoman at Grant Thornton Irelnad: ‘There is a way of navigating the politics around you while also maintaining your values and your true colours.’ Photo: Fergal Phillips

How I work: ‘Not everyone needs to be a challenger or a disruptor to be effective’

This Working Life Sinéad Donovan 3 hours ago
Businesses should consider how best to use virtual training to move learning and development experienced in the pre-Covid workplace online

How to manage: Younger staff need help to avoid losing out on on-the-job learning

This Working Life Paul Wyse 3 hours ago
Daria Caffrey, founder of Dacha Drinks, launched the online business when her work as a wedding photographer dried up due to Covid restrictions

Making It Work: Russian summers inspire a fresh take on cocktails

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 3 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1