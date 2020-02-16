Coca-Cola Irish arm transfers €5 billion to Cayman parent

An Irish subsidiary of Coca-Cola has paid nearly €1.7 billion in share capital and €3.4 billion in dividends to its Cayman Island parent company over the last four years, documents show.

Between 2016 and 2020, European Refreshments Limited made dozens of payments from its share capital – denominated in dollars, euro and yen and amounting to around €1.7 billion – to its parent company Atlantic Industries.

European Refreshments also paid more than €3.4 billion in dividends in...