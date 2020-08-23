Sunday August 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Cinamol resumes operations following Covid-19 shutdown

Development firm controlled by Bernard McNamara and linked to Paul Coulson is involved in projects including €4m buy-to-let scheme in north Dublin

23rd August, 2020
Cinamol who is controlled by Bernard McNamara is involved in development projects including a €41 million plan to build over a hundred buy-to-let apartments in north Dublin

Cinamol, the development holding company controlled by property developer Bernard McNamara and backed by a firm linked to Paul Coulson, the billionaire businessman, has restarted operations, newly filed financial records say.

Cinamol is involved in development projects including a €41 million plan to build over a hundred buy-to-let apartments in north Dublin.

The company was affected by the restrictions on non-essential businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to notes to its financial statements.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

High risk settings to have routine Covid-19 tests

A drop in community test and trace in early August has been reversed, in light of case numbers rising

Rachel Lavin | 3 hours ago

Jobbio ‘looking at strategic options and conserving cash’

Outlook uncertain for recruitment start-up as some shareholders said to be impatient for sale or financing event

Róisín Burke | 3 hours ago

Primary Health aims to treble number of clinics

London-based med-centre investor plans to expand Irish presence to 15 per cent of its total portfolio

Ian Guider | 3 hours ago