Cinamol resumes operations following Covid-19 shutdown

Cinamol, the development holding company controlled by property developer Bernard McNamara and backed by a firm linked to Paul Coulson, the billionaire businessman, has restarted operations, newly filed financial records say.

Cinamol is involved in development projects including a €41 million plan to build over a hundred buy-to-let apartments in north Dublin.

The company was affected by the restrictions on non-essential businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to notes to its financial statements.