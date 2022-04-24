Subscribe Today
Chinese consortium accuses Ganley of ‘hostile takeover’ on space satellites

The tycoon is bidding to build a multibillion-euro mega-constellation consisting of hundreds of communications satellites, and has offered to buy out the Chinese from their remaining stake

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
24th April, 2022
Declan Ganley: said that while he expected ‘a whirlpool of litigation’, Rivada would continue with the project. Picture: Dillon Photography

Declan Ganley has been accused by a consortium of Chinese investors of being involved in a “hostile takeover”, in his bid to build a multibillion-euro mega-constellation consisting of hundreds of space satellites.

Ganley last month announced the setting up of Rivada Space Networks GmbH, a new company that aims to launch a constellation of 600 low-earth-orbit (LEO) communications satellites that will host a global broadband network to rival Elon Musk’s Starlink and Amazon’s...

