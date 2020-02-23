Chinese biopharma firm signs $3bn deal to develop vaccines

The biopharma firm constructing a €200 million facility in Dundalk has signed a $3 billion contract to develop vaccines.

Last year, Chinese-owned biopharmaceutical firm WuXi Biologics announced plans to double down on its investment in Dundalk and build a €216 million vaccine facility. The firm has already committed to construction of a €325 million drug production plant in the area.

The operator of the vaccine facility will be WuXi Vaccines, which is a joint venture between...