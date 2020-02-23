Sunday February 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Chinese biopharma firm signs $3bn deal to develop vaccines

WuXi Biologics to create 200 extra jobs at €216 million new facility in Dundalk

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
23rd February, 2020
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dundalk at a 2018 jobs announcement by IDA and WuXi Biologics. The firm has signed a $3bn deal to develop vaccines. Picture: Paul Connor

The biopharma firm constructing a €200 million facility in Dundalk has signed a $3 billion contract to develop vaccines.

Last year, Chinese-owned biopharmaceutical firm WuXi Biologics announced plans to double down on its investment in Dundalk and build a €216 million vaccine facility. The firm has already committed to construction of a €325 million drug production plant in the area.

The operator of the vaccine facility will be WuXi Vaccines, which is a joint venture between...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Reuzi: the eco-friendly retailer inspired by a nappy mountain

Patricia Macieira Kane founded her sustainable shop after experiencing firsthand how much plastic gets thrown away children’s early years

Elaine O'Regan | 2 hours ago

Companies must treat protected disclosures with great care

A decision by the Labour Court last August shone a spotlight on the thorny subject of whistleblowing

Patrick Walshe | 2 hours ago

How to get the best from your millennial and Gen Z workforce

Younger people value social responsibility, and want to go home at the end of the workday feeling they have done something meaningful

Milo-Arne Wilkinson | 2 hours ago