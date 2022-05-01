China’s Covid lockdowns could cause ‘more trouble for Irish firms’

The ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns in China could add months of extra delays to the supply chains of Irish firms already struggling with inflation, Conor Magee, head of manufacturing at Bank of Ireland, has warned.

Magee said shipping congestion at some Chinese ports was likely to cause prolonged disruption even after the lockdowns were lifted.

“China’s literally closed for business: ports are closed, shipping lines are constrained. It’s going to be quite challenging the next few...