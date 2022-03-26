Capital expenditure: Is there a future for Dublin Town?

Nearly five years ago, a crowd of disgruntled business owners gathered inside a meeting room at Brooks Hotel on Drury Street in Dublin 2.

The group, which included well-known restaurateurs, publicans, and shop owners, were there to share their grievances about Dublin Town, which was seeking to win a vote on the renewal of its five-year contract.

Since 2007, rate payers in Dublin’s retail district have been required to pay a levy to fund the promotional...