Business in 2022: Is the year of the squeeze upon us?

With Covid-19 refusing to go away and question marks remaining over the viability of many businesses, inflation could be the hot topic in the financial world this coming year

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
2nd January, 2022
Despite the emergence of Omicron, stock markets in the US and Europe rallied in the weeks leading up to Christmas. Picture: Bloomberg

It was a remarkable finish to 2021 for global equity markets. Despite all the uncertainty created by the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the weeks leading up to Christmas, stock markets in the US and Europe rallied with real determination in the final month of the year.

Last week, the S&P 500, which tracks the 500 largest companies in the US, surged to an all-time high after the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention issued...

