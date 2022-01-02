Business in 2022: Is the year of the squeeze upon us?

It was a remarkable finish to 2021 for global equity markets. Despite all the uncertainty created by the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the weeks leading up to Christmas, stock markets in the US and Europe rallied with real determination in the final month of the year.

Last week, the S&P 500, which tracks the 500 largest companies in the US, surged to an all-time high after the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention issued...