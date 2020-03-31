British watchdog clears Paddy Power owner’s merger

Paddy Power-Betfair owner Flutter’s merger with a Canadian firm to create the biggest online gambling operation in the world has been cleared by the British competition watchdog.
Flutter Entertainment announced the plan to merge with The Stars Group (TSG) in October. The €4.5 billion all-share deal will have Flutter shareholders controlling 54 per cent of the combined business, which will look to grow in the US and extend its position as one of...
