Bridge Group founders set for big payday after sale of firm

The founders of Bridge Group, the funds services firm, are in line for a payday of up to €12 million following the sale of the business to a British company.

Dublin-based Bridge Group, which advises the fund sector on compliance, risk and domiciliation, has been snapped up by MJ Hudson, the stock exchange listed asset management consultancy.

Bridge was founded by David Dillon and Paul McNaughton, who will remain in charge of the company when...