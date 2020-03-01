Sunday March 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Brian Keegan: Green claims need a framework of standards

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos’s $10 billion commitment to fight climate change is off the scale in terms of a company contributing to sustainability, but we need a way of measuring what companies are doing, and whether their efforts are real or mere greenwashing

1st March, 2020
Bezos’s commitment is only an outlier by virtue of the scale of the money involved.

Ten billion dollars is a staggering amount of money. It’s the amount that Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, one of the world’s most prominent business people, promised last week to contribute to fight climate change. It's rare that business imitates politics yet this is what seems to be happening in the growing debate over sustainability.

Bezos’s commitment is only an outlier by virtue of the scale of the money involved. A...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Floods fears drain custom from retailers

Flood defences are working, but business owners are blaming media reports for keeping customers away

Killian Woods | 2 hours ago

Glanbia to focus on new performance nutrition strategy

Group aims to rebuild revenue and margin after former driving engine of company’s growth suffers difficult year

Peter O'Dwyer | 2 hours ago

Covid-19: Check staff for high temperatures, companies urged

Firms are also being asked to look at issue of sick pay as part of attempts to curtail the disruption from the coronavirus

Aaron Rogan | 2 hours ago