Bono whiskey firm brands casks with blockchain tokens

In a first for the Irish market, the €50 million whiskey distillery backed by Bono is using blockchain technology to tokenise whiskey casks, the Business Post has learned.

It is understood Monasterevin Whiskey Distillery, which is led by Paddy McKillen sr, has engaged the British Standards Institute to assist it in carrying out the work and bringing the new form of digital ownership to market.

Under this model, Monasterevin casks will be given...