Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Bono whiskey firm brands casks with blockchain tokens

The €50 million Monasterevin distillery will be the first enterprise in Ireland to use the technology to mark ownership of product

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
28th March, 2021
Bono whiskey firm brands casks with blockchain tokens
Bono is a shareholder in Jewelfield, the firm behind Monasterevin distillery

In a first for the Irish market, the €50 million whiskey distillery backed by Bono is using blockchain technology to tokenise whiskey casks, the Business Post has learned.

It is understood Monasterevin Whiskey Distillery, which is led by Paddy McKillen sr, has engaged the British Standards Institute to assist it in carrying out the work and bringing the new form of digital ownership to market.

Under this model, Monasterevin casks will be given...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Carmel Owens is the new chief executive at Sidero. Photo: John Ohle Photography

Movers and Shakers: Sidero appoints new chief executive

This Working Life Elaine O'Regan 1 hour ago
A new model of the blended office should emerge meaning fewer people in offices and more space for individual workstations

Pandemic has given us offers an opportunity to rethink the shape of our cities

This Working Life Tim Cahill 1 hour ago
Mark O’Sullivan, a partner in the Research &amp; Development Incentives practice at BDO

How I work: ‘You can apply your learnings to fields you may not have even known existed’

This Working Life Mark O'Sullivan 1 hour ago
In a recent case, the High Court held that Domino’s pizza delivery drivers were employees of the company rather than independent contractors

How to manage: What does Britain’s Uber ruling mean for businesses in gig economy here?

This Working Life Julie Galbraith 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1