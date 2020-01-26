Bill Gates trust gives $16.6m to Global Citizen charity

Microsoft founder Bill Gates’s philanthropic trust donated more than $16 million to Global Citizen, the charity venture promoted by public relations businessman Declan Kelly.

Records for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation show it provided $16.64 million to the charity. Kelly is a board member of the organisation and his Teneo firm is closely involved with it.

Global Citizen’s flagship project is a 24-hour series of concerts being held across the world, aiming to raise...