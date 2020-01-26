Bill Gates trust gives $16.6m to Global Citizen charity

Microsoft founder Bill Gates’s philanthropic trust donated more than $16 million to Global Citizen, the charity venture promoted by public relations businessman Declan Kelly.
Records for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation show it provided $16.64 million to the charity. Kelly is a board member of the organisation and his Teneo firm is closely involved with it.
Global Citizen’s flagship project is a 24-hour series of concerts being held across the world, aiming to raise...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team