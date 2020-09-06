Betting on success: can the owner of Paddy Power make a mint in the US?

In the early 2000s, a group of professional Las Vegas gamblers known as the Brains Trust used voice modulators to open dozens of betting accounts with overseas gambling firms.

It was the run-in to the US college basketball season, and Billy Walters, a used car salesman and the group’s leader, wanted to add venerable British gambling firms to the list of bookmakers he could take money from.

Back home, the casino-based bookmakers were...