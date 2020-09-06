Sunday September 6, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Business

Betting on success: can the owner of Paddy Power make a mint in the US?

As US online betting laws are relaxed, a phalanx of firms on this side of the Atlantic are scrambling to feast upon the huge American gambling market. Will Paddy Power owner Flutter be the one to clean up?

6th September, 2020

In the early 2000s, a group of professional Las Vegas gamblers known as the Brains Trust used voice modulators to open dozens of betting accounts with overseas gambling firms.

It was the run-in to the US college basketball season, and Billy Walters, a used car salesman and the group’s leader, wanted to add venerable British gambling firms to the list of bookmakers he could take money from.

Back home, the casino-based bookmakers were...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Five steps to building a career as a specialist

Until recently, specialist roles were often confined to large firms with numerous divisions – but now, even as a solo operator, there are opportunities to showcase your expertise and carve out your own niche

Mary Cloonan | 10 hours ago

Making It Work: AI data compliance start-up lands €1.3m funding boost

Altada uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to help clients to manage due diligence and regulatory compliance

Elaine O'Regan | 10 hours ago

Cooking up a sweet new business idea during lockdown

When Young Chef of the Year Gráinne Mullins found her travel and work plans cancelled, she made the best of a bad situation by starting Grá Chocolates, selling handmade and painted artisan chocolates online

Elaine O'Regan | 10 hours ago