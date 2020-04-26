Beefing up his health empire: Goodman is state’s biggest private owner of hospitals

A series of deals in recent months has secured Larry Goodman and his family’s status as the largest private owner of hospitals in the country. Only the religious-owned Bon Secours hospital group now has a larger market share.

Over the course of just six months, controlling stakes have been secured at the Blackrock Clinic and the Hermitage Clinic by Goodman-linked entities, and outright ownership of the Galway Clinic has been achieved by him.

...