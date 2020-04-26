Sunday April 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Beefing up his health empire: Goodman is state’s biggest private owner of hospitals

The beef baron now has controlling interests in the Blackrock and Hermitage Clinics and ownership of the Galway Clinic

26th April, 2020
Goodman-linked entities control 452 of a total of 2,204 private hospital beds in Ireland

A series of deals in recent months has secured Larry Goodman and his family’s status as the largest private owner of hospitals in the country. Only the religious-owned Bon Secours hospital group now has a larger market share.

Over the course of just six months, controlling stakes have been secured at the Blackrock Clinic and the Hermitage Clinic by Goodman-linked entities, and outright ownership of the Galway Clinic has been achieved by him.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Screen test: employers must be clear and open about purpose of CCTV

The use of security cameras in a workplace can be controversial, or even illegal, if it is not managed properly

Donal Hamilton | 4 hours ago

Skilled freelancers are helping companies to grow without risk

A report has found that the project economy – which utilises skilled freelancers on a contract basis – plays a vital role in driving productivity

Andrew Burke | 4 hours ago

Brian Keegan: Better to subsidise workers’ wages than to pay the dole

The wage subsidy scheme is fundamental to job retention and restoration, both of which are critical to achieving a quick national recovery

Brian Keegan | 4 hours ago