BDO seeks backers for new €225m fund

Finance advisory firm BDO is in discussions with potential investors to launch a new circa €225 million fund to invest in medium-sized Irish businesses.
It comes after the state-backed BDO Development Capital Fund invested in nine Irish businesses from 2014, four of which it has exited to date.
The fund is led by BDO’s Andrew Bourg and Sinead Heaney, who is its Irish development capital manager.
