Sunday February 2, 2020
BDO seeks backers for new €225m fund

Medium-sized, high-growth Irish businesses set to benefit from initiative

2nd February, 2020
Anthony O’Driscoll, investment director of the BDO Development Capital Fund; Alan Foy, CEO, Blueface; and Andrew Bourg, head of investments of the BDO Development Capital Fund.

Finance advisory firm BDO is in discussions with potential investors to launch a new circa €225 million fund to invest in medium-sized Irish businesses.

It comes after the state-backed BDO Development Capital Fund invested in nine Irish businesses from 2014, four of which it has exited to date.

The fund is led by BDO’s Andrew Bourg and Sinead Heaney, who is its Irish development capital manager.

