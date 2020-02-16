Sunday February 16, 2020
Avolon boss says flight shaming will have minimal impact on carbon emissions

Higgins argues focus should be on fuel-efficient planes, alternative fules, shorter taxi times and fewer air traffic control delays

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
16th February, 2020
Domhnal Slattery, Chief Executive Officer, Avolon; John Higgins, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Avolon

Flight shaming will do little to bring down carbon emissions from the aviation industry, according to a senior executive at one of the world’s biggest aircraft leasing firms.

John Higgins, president and chief operating officer of Dublin-based Avolon, said emissions from flying could be lowered by reducing the time it takes planes to taxi at airports, and by dealing with air traffic control delays which result in planes burning fuel for longer.

