Appointment of Cross to head EBA blocked by MEPs

The appointment of Irish regulatory official Gerry Cross as the new boss of the European Banking Authority (EBA) has been blocked by the European Parliament.
Cross, who is director of policy and risk at the Central Bank, was rejected by a majority of more than 50 MEPs at the vote last week, with the parliament voting in line with the recommendation of its powerful economic affairs committee not to ratify his nomination.
The president of the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team