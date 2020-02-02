Sunday February 2, 2020
Appointment of Cross to head EBA blocked by MEPs

Gerry Cross, director of policy and risk at the Central Bank, was rejected by over 50 MEPs at a vote last week

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
2nd February, 2020
Gerry Cross: rejection is a blow for Paris-based EBA

The appointment of Irish regulatory official Gerry Cross as the new boss of the European Banking Authority (EBA) has been blocked by the European Parliament.

Cross, who is director of policy and risk at the Central Bank, was rejected by a majority of more than 50 MEPs at the vote last week, with the parliament voting in line with the recommendation of its powerful economic affairs committee not to ratify his nomination.

The president of the...

