Angel investors to plough €10m into sustainable Irish start-ups
Halo Business Angel Network to establish new ‘impact syndicate’ with investment focused on sustainable start-ups around Ireland
Sustainable start-ups will be able to pitch for a new €10 million funding pot from angel investors as part of a new investment syndicate established by the Halo Business Angel Network (HBAN).
HBAN, an all-island body which promotes angel investment in small and medium companies, will invest millions in start-ups which meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria in the next three years through the establishment of an impact syndicate focused on sustainable companies.
The...
