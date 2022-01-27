Angel investors to plough €10m into sustainable Irish start-ups

Sustainable start-ups will be able to pitch for a new €10 million funding pot from angel investors as part of a new investment syndicate established by the Halo Business Angel Network (HBAN).

HBAN, an all-island body which promotes angel investment in small and medium companies, will invest millions in start-ups which meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria in the next three years through the establishment of an impact syndicate focused on sustainable companies.

The...