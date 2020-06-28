Angel investors’ faith in tech firm reaps heavenly rewards

Seed investors who had faith in Workhuman more than 20 years ago have made several hundred times their money from the share deal announced last week, the tech firms’ chief executive has said.

Headed by Dubliner Eric Mosley, Workhuman concluded a deal to sell a 10 per cent stake to ICG, a London-based investor, for €106 million, reflecting a record €1.06 billion valuation for the business.

“The term unicorn has gathered steam over the past couple...