Angel investors backing Irish start-ups to the tune of €18.2m

Angel investors provided a record €18.2 million in funding to small start-ups and entrepreneurs on the island of Ireland last year, new figures from a state-backed agency show.

The Halo Angel Business Network (HBAN) said the amount invested through deals it assisted increased 30 per cent in 2021 with a total of 71 completed during the year in both the South and North of Ireland.

HBAN helps link new businesses and entrepreneurs with angel investors on the island...