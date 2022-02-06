Angel investors backing Irish start-ups to the tune of €18.2m
Funding increased by 30% in 2021, but agency warns some companies may have been overvalued in market ‘awash with cash’
Angel investors provided a record €18.2 million in funding to small start-ups and entrepreneurs on the island of Ireland last year, new figures from a state-backed agency show.
The Halo Angel Business Network (HBAN) said the amount invested through deals it assisted increased 30 per cent in 2021 with a total of 71 completed during the year in both the South and North of Ireland.
HBAN helps link new businesses and entrepreneurs with angel investors on the island...
