Andersons shed major Datalex shareholding bought just one week ago

Irish cinema moguls the Anderson family sold down a major chunk of their stake in troubled software firm Datalex only a week after buying it, stock exchange filings show.

The Andersons, through their Cinema Holdings vehicle, sold 3.21 per cent of the company’s shares in an off-market transaction. Datalex shares are currently suspended as the company attempts to deal with the fallout of an accounting scandal last year.

The Andersons had been revealed last...