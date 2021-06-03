An Post reports 60% drop in earnings

An Post recorded a sharp fall in earnings last year due to higher staff and operational costs as a result of the pandemic.

Announcing full year results, the state postal service reported earnings (EBITDA) of €32.5 million for 2020, which was down almost 60 per cent on the previous year.

An Post blamed the fall in earnings on Covid-19, which it said negatively impacted its financial performance to the tune of €50 million last year. The company...