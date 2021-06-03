Subscribe Today
An Post reports 60% drop in earnings

State postal service says higher staff and operational costs due to the pandemic are behind the fall, which resulted in a bottom-line pre-tax loss of €31.7 million for 2020

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
3rd June, 2021
An Post recorded a bottom-line pre-tax loss of €31.7 million for 2020 compared to a pre-tax profit of €66.3 million a year previous. Picture: Rollingnews,.ie

An Post recorded a sharp fall in earnings last year due to higher staff and operational costs as a result of the pandemic.

Announcing full year results, the state postal service reported earnings (EBITDA) of €32.5 million for 2020, which was down almost 60 per cent on the previous year.

An Post blamed the fall in earnings on Covid-19, which it said negatively impacted its financial performance to the tune of €50 million last year. The company...

