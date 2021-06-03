An Post reports 60% drop in earnings
State postal service says higher staff and operational costs due to the pandemic are behind the fall, which resulted in a bottom-line pre-tax loss of €31.7 million for 2020
An Post recorded a sharp fall in earnings last year due to higher staff and operational costs as a result of the pandemic.
Announcing full year results, the state postal service reported earnings (EBITDA) of €32.5 million for 2020, which was down almost 60 per cent on the previous year.
An Post blamed the fall in earnings on Covid-19, which it said negatively impacted its financial performance to the tune of €50 million last year. The company...
