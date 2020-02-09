Sunday February 9, 2020
Aldborough House ‘needs anchor tenant’, say owners

The once-magnificent Georgian mansion on Portland Row in Dublin 1 is second in size only to Leinster House and has been derelict for 20 years

9th February, 2020
Aldborough House on Portland Row has been derelict for 20 years

The renovation of one of Dublin’s greatest Georgian mansions requires an anchor tenant before it can proceed, its owners have said.

The 18th-century Aldborough House on Portland Row, Dublin 1, is one of the last great Georgian residential buildings to be built in the city. Second in size only to Leinster House, it has been derelict for almost 20 years, with An Taisce and the Irish Georgian Society among those criticising its dilapidation.

Planning for...

