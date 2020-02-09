Sunday February 9, 2020
A minor blip or the canary in the commercial property coalmine?

Recent moves by three insurance companies to shore up their funds have worried some observers in the financial and property industries

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
9th February, 2020
Insurance companies are shoring up their funds, prompting some to wonder about the health of the Dublin commercial property market. Picture: Getty

Only a few shoppers were passing through Blackrock Shopping Centre early last Tuesday morning. It would be hours before the proper rush began, but those who were there had to make their way around the building works to get into Supervalu, rumoured to be one of the most profitable supermarket outlets in the country.

The €10 million makeover of the centre in one of Dublin’s most affluent suburbs has been underway for some time, in...

