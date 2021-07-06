Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

71% of Dublin businesses cite housing as top concern

Dublin Chamber has called on the government to double public housing investment in the Budget

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
6th July, 2021
71% of Dublin businesses cite housing as top concern
After housing, traffic congestion and infrastructure were ranked as the second and third-greatest challenges

More than seven in 10 businesses report that housing is the biggest challenge facing their business, according to a survey published by Dublin Chamber.

Dublin Chamber’s latest Business Outlook Survey for the second quarter of 2021 was conducted among more than 300 companies based in the Greater Dublin Area. In it, businesses were asked to identify the top three biggest challenges facing Dublin from a business perspective other than Covid-19.

The survey found that after housing,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Companies Eva Short 12 hours ago

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 day ago
The lack of a statutory sick pay scheme for workers was heavily criticised during the pandemic when workers were told to stay out of work for a 14-day period if they had symptoms of Covid-19. Picture: Getty Images

How to manage: Employers need to prepare for the introduction of statutory sick pay

This Working Life Síobhra Rush 3 days ago
Laura Dillon, head of the Irish arm of Waterland Private Equity: ‘valuations still very high’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Buoyant market: Why private equity deals are surging after lockdown

Markets Lorcan Allen 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1