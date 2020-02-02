Sunday February 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

With Brexit done, the real battle begins now

The uncertainty is only beginning for Ireland, and plenty of effort will be required to keep things on track

2nd February, 2020
The UK left the EU on Friday night Picture: Getty

Irish people could be forgiven for heaving a great sigh of relief now that Britain has left the European Union. Not because there is any appetite for Brexit – most Irish people would prefer that Britain had stayed – but because a long and uncertain road that led to great instability and anxiety has finally been brought to a conclusion.

However, as Vincent Boland warns elsewhere in these pages, Britain finally Brexiting is not the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

SF’s message hits home because of FG failures

It’s not hard to work out why Mary Lou McDonald’s party is striking a chord with younger voters

Business Post Team | 2 hours ago

Sinn Féin’s increased popularity should put its policies under the spotlight

Including Mary Lou McDonald in the leaders’ debates will give voters an opportunity to hear what her party stands for

Business Post Team | 1 week ago

Seamus Mallon was a key player in bringing peace to the North

The SDLP politician had a broader view that helped him to bring nationalists and unionists together

Business Post Team | 1 week ago