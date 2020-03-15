Sunday March 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

We need strong government to tackle aftermath of virus

While this caretaker administration has put in commendable work, the danger of a global recession makes a new programme for government all the more urgent

15th March, 2020
The outgoing government has put in commendable work in the first phase. But a stronger government will be required to deal with the possible global recession

The coronavirus has created a public health and economic crisis that will test the notion of national solidarity.

It is already causing severe financial hardship to businesses and workers who depend on the free flow of customers to earn their livelihoods. Pubs, shops, hotels, restaurants and more have seen the majority of their customers vanish overnight.

No administration takes the decision to shut down schools, colleges and creches lightly because it is so disruptive to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

EU must not be found wanting in this economic crisis

Fiscal stimuli should prop up businesses with cheap loans, easing their cash flow and helping secure jobs

Business Post Team | 53 minutes ago

Trust and transparency are essential in fight against virus

Health officials have an unenviable task of trying to outline the very real threat posed by this virus, while ensuring the public does not panic

Business Post Team | 1 week ago

Time for FG to stop licking wounds

It might be tempting to delay forming a new government – but agreeing policies, on things like housing and health, takes time and must begin now

Business Post Team | 1 week ago