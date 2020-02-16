Sunday February 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

We need a government, and we need it now

There are too many issues facing the country that can’t wait

16th February, 2020

A week on from Election 2020 and the country is no clearer as to who will be the next taoiseach. To use that horrible phrase that has gained currency in the last few days, the rounds of coalitionology are continuing among the the parties to find an outcome that will lead to the formation of a stable government.

There are parties that clearly want to be in government, such as Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil, albeit...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Smith’s unseemly end belies his contribution to power-sharing

Johnson’s Trump-esque dismissal of Northern secretary wholly unjustified

Business Post Team | 3 hours ago

Irish democracy will be safer with an electoral commission

Need for an electoral watchdog is highlighted by lack of online regulation

Business Post Team | 1 week ago

Change is demanded and must be implemented

New government will need to act decisively to alleviate challenges facing voters

Business Post Team | 1 week ago