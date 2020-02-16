We need a government, and we need it now

A week on from Election 2020 and the country is no clearer as to who will be the next taoiseach. To use that horrible phrase that has gained currency in the last few days, the rounds of coalitionology are continuing among the the parties to find an outcome that will lead to the formation of a stable government.

There are parties that clearly want to be in government, such as Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil, albeit...