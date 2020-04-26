Sunday April 26, 2020
Time is of the essence as state struggles to rescue economy

Only a huge cash injection will save the SMEs who keep the country’s business lifeblood flowing

26th April, 2020
The next step it must now take is to provide unprecedented levels of support to the country’s businesses, by making billions of euro available.

The government is in an invidious position. On the one hand, our economy is experiencing unprecedented levels of trauma as a result of the public health policies initiated in response to Covid-19. It is expected to contract by 10.5 per cent this year and unemployment has risen to an historic high of 22 per cent.

On the other hand, the demands being made of the state are unique in their scale and breadth. There is no shortage...

