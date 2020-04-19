Time for smaller parties to put framework to test

It took 63 days for a government to be formed after the 2016 general election. Today marks the 71st day since the general election on February 8 last. All the signs are that it could take more than 100 days for a new government to be formed.
The 24-page framework document produced by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael has been criticised by some of the smaller parties for lacking specifics and detailed costings.
That is true, but...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team