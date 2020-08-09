TikTok investment may put Ireland in crosshairs of US-China battle

The news that TikTok, the rapidly growing video app, is investing €420 million in Ireland with the building of a data centre and adding to its workforce here would normally be greeted with more fanfare than the announcement was accorded. It is not every day that investment of this scale is made.
It might, perhaps, be a reflection of the controversy whereby TikTok, owned by Byte Dance, the Chinese company, finds itself at the centre...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team