Sunday August 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

TikTok investment may put Ireland in crosshairs of US-China battle

€420 million investment would normally merit huge fanfare, but navigating between two economic superpowers is no easy task

9th August, 2020
How would Ireland respond to a demand from the US to make a choice between them and China?

The news that TikTok, the rapidly growing video app, is investing €420 million in Ireland with the building of a data centre and adding to its workforce here would normally be greeted with more fanfare than the announcement was accorded. It is not every day that investment of this scale is made.

It might, perhaps, be a reflection of the controversy whereby TikTok, owned by Byte Dance, the Chinese company, finds itself at the centre...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Official Ireland must take some responsibility for the local lockdowns

The government cannot appeal to individuals to do their part to fight Covid-19 if all the arms of the state are not doing the same

Business Post | 3 hours ago

Editorial View: Gaffe-prone governing is the last thing we need

The FF-FG coalition narrowly avoided yet another calamitous embarrassment on Friday, at a time when steady leadership is required

Business Post | 1 week ago

Editorial View: Sideshows and fiascos divert attention from far more serious matters

Forget the state cars and the rows over ministerial pay – real problems are hurtling down the tracks at worrying speed

Business Post | 1 week ago