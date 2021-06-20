The DUP risks becoming a bystander as the UK faces into an uncertain future

For the second time in a month, the DUP is leaderless and pointless.

Edwin Poots, who became leader three weeks ago after he instigated the ousting of Arlene Foster, was himself ousted on Thursday. The DUP will choose another figure – the smart money is on Jeffrey Donaldson, an MP at Westminster – to take the helm of a party riven by factionalism, narcissism and the prospect of irrelevance.

The apparent reason for Poots’s removal...