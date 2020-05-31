The country is ready to reopen, let’s get on with it

The nationwide response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been extraordinary. With very few exceptions, people have avoided meeting friends and relatives, stayed away from the funerals of loved ones, and kept a two-metre social distance in public spaces.
And the positive aspect of all the upheaval is that it has worked. There have, of course, been tragedies and there have been mistakes that will need to be reviewed and learned from. Over 1,600 people have...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team