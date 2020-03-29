Sunday March 29, 2020
State must increase financial support if economy is to survive

Once the emergency is over, the state will need to throw all its resources at both the health and economic crises

29th March, 2020
It is true to say that the world before the spread of the coronavirus seems a very distant place to the one we live in today and in the weeks, if not months, to come

Unprecedented. Extraordinary. Historic. It is hard to describe the events of the last few days in any less terms. The actions taken by the government on Friday night are indeed the most drastic seen in this country to combat an emergency. The sight of the country in lockdown, with all except essential services operating, is frightening but necessary to fight this invisible killer infection.

