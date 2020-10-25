State fails to understand need for openness and transparency

The decision to seal the records of the investigation into the Mother and Baby Homes met with predictable outrage last week. It is yet another example of this state’s poor grasp on the need for transparency.
Mother and Baby Homes existed in Ireland since the foundation of the state until the last one closed in 1998. The institutions housed women and girls who were pregnant and unmarried.
In 2015, the then government established the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team