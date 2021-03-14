Subscribe Today
Proper recognition of women’s place in Irish politics is long overdue

That Helen McEntee will not have to resign as Minister for Justice after having her baby is good news, but why are we still having this discussion in 2021?

14th March, 2021
Proper recognition of women’s place in Irish politics is long overdue
Helen McEntee, the Minister for Justice, will take six months’ paid maternity leave from April 30.

“We want to make sure that having a family is in no way in conflict with pursuing a career in public life.” So said Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach, last week when he told the Dáil that Helen McEntee, the Minister for Justice, will take six months’ paid maternity leave from April 30.

McEntee will remain a member of the government without portfolio during her leave, with her responsibilities divided...

