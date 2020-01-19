Primary focus of this campaign must be on policies

In the first week of Election 2020, the various parties have set out the central themes of their campaigns, but precious little policy detail has emerged.
There has been the usual back and forth on the records of each party and competing claims about who is best placed to manage the economy and the trade talks phase of Brexit.
In what will be a very short campaign, it is important that voters do not get consumed...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team