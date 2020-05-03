Only a collective effort can save our economy

For several weeks now, this newspaper has been calling for the government to publish a roadmap for citizens and businesses who have spent seven weeks under Covid-19 restrictions. It is welcome that it is finally here.
There has been a seismic national effort to flatten the curve, and the expected wave of hospitalisations has not materialised. Yet more than 1,000 people have still lost their lives and many more are at risk unless health precautions...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team