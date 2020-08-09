Official Ireland must take some responsibility for the local lockdowns

The rise in Covid-19 cases in the midlands meant that a local lockdown was inevitable. Kildare, Laois and Offaly are going to experience what has already happened in Aberdeen and Melbourne.
The restrictions are going to be a further burden for the 400,000 people living in these three counties. And it is a bitter blow for hotels, restaurants, gyms and many others who have worked so hard to operate safely.
But a local lockdown is a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team