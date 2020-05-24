Sunday May 24, 2020
More spending and budget deficits are inevitable

The economic cost of the coronavirus is mounting, but now is not the time to worry about deficit reduction and the national debt

24th May, 2020
The state has spent more than €1 billion alone on the temporary wage subsidy scheme propping up jobs.

Stark warnings about the deterioration of the public finances were delivered by both the Taoiseach and the Minister for Finance last week.

Speaking in the Dáil, Leo Varadkar cautioned that although the country can borrow money cheaply now, it would not always be the case that Ireland would be able to access such low financing costs. If conditions changed, the country would pay a heavy price, he warned.

Then, in an interview with...

