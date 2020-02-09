Irish democracy will be safer with an electoral commission

When the broadcasting moratorium kicked in on Friday afternoon, campaigners continued to pump money into online ads.
The content of most of these messages was benign, but it is not hard to predict how the blackout on radio and TV coverage could be gamed to spread disinformation ahead of an election.
Ireland’s current electoral system is out of date. Online ads are unregulated and experts have repeatedly warned that there are serious problems with the...
