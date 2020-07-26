Tuesday July 28, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Housing: a delicate balancing act

The new Minister for Housing faces a task made even more complicated by the pandemic

26th July, 2020
Responsibility for the housing brief now lies with Darragh O’Brien, and he faces a task that has been made even more complicated by the pandemic

Covid-19 may have switched the political focus to health over the past number of months, but that other most pressing issue – the housing crisis – has not gone away.

Eoghan Murphy’s time as minister for housing in the last government could not be described as a success, even by the most charitable observer. Responsibility for the housing brief now lies with Darragh O’Brien, and he faces a task that has been made even more...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

An impressive stimulus, but normality can only return with public confidence

It may just be half time in the war against Covid-19. If that is the case, last week’s stimulus will have been in vain

Business Post | 2 days ago

Editorial View: Have we really done all we can to combat coronavirus?

In our desire to bring normality back to our lives, some of us may have slackened off and neglected to take precautions

Business Post | 1 week ago

Editorial View: Tough choices await new government, but saving jobs must be the priority

Given the grim economic backdrop, the wage subsidy scheme will have to be prolonged no matter how costly it is to the exchequer

Business Post | 1 week ago