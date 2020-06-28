Sunday June 28, 2020
Historic it might be, but this new government must get straight down to work

There are significant challenges facing the new administration, not least the fall out from the Covid-19 crisis, Brexit and the ongoing housing and health issues

Michaél Martin is the new Taoiseach but has plenty of work to do when he sits in his office for the first time

It took a record 139 days, but finally the country has a new taoiseach and a new government. It should never have taken so long. The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in the lockdown of the economy, but the long wait for a new government was entirely unnecessary.

If there is one lesson from the last general election, it is that parties have to stop taking months to lick their wounds or weigh up their options. The 139-day...

