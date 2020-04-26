Greens must set out their stall if they enter office

It is sobering to realise that the last time in modern history that emissions fell in a country by 7 per cent in one year was when the USSR collapsed in the early 1990s. That same target is what the Green Party now want to achieve on an ongoing annual basis as the price for its participation in a Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael coalition government.

As we report elsewhere in this newspaper, the Greens’ 7.6...