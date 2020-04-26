Sunday April 26, 2020
Greens must set out their stall if they enter office

At a time of immense upheaval, the party needs to articulate its vision for the future a lot more clearly than it has done in the past

26th April, 2020
The Green Party want to be able to show its members and supporters that it has secured highly ambitious climate emissions reduction targets

It is sobering to realise that the last time in modern history that emissions fell in a country by 7 per cent in one year was when the USSR collapsed in the early 1990s. That same target is what the Green Party now want to achieve on an ongoing annual basis as the price for its participation in a Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael coalition government.

