Governments must throw everything at this increasing economic emergency

The full scale of the economic consequences of the Covid-19 crisis are becoming apparent this weekend. Almost 60,000 workers have sought jobseeker’s payment. Many tens, if not hundreds, of thousands more are likely to do so in the coming weeks. Banks are deluged with calls from customers seeking payment breaks on their mortgages. Thousands of businesses, large and small, have closed their doors, temporarily for the majority, but possibly for the final time for some....