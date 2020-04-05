Sunday April 5, 2020
Government must act now to prevent long-term economic damage

Coronavirus is a clear and present danger to the economy and the prospect of this being just a short, sharp shock is now unlikely

5th April, 2020
Unemployment, measured by the number of people on the live register, has risen a record 300,000 to half a million people

Three weeks ago, the Business Post urged the government to take immediate and substantial actions to prevent the Covid-19 crisis having lasting and dire effects on our economy. The warning signs of how this pandemic could cause chaos have proved to be correct.

A series of shocking statistics were published last week providing the first tangible data of what the economy faces in the weeks and months ahead. Unemployment, measured by the number...

