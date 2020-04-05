Government must act now to prevent long-term economic damage

Three weeks ago, the Business Post urged the government to take immediate and substantial actions to prevent the Covid-19 crisis having lasting and dire effects on our economy. The warning signs of how this pandemic could cause chaos have proved to be correct.
A series of shocking statistics were published last week providing the first tangible data of what the economy faces in the weeks and months ahead. Unemployment, measured by the number...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team