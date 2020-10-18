Getting Ireland flying again crucial to our recovery

Amid the devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic, one activity above all others is in the gravest danger: flying. Airlines are suffering the worst calamity in the history of aviation.
The pandemic’s effects are much more severe than those following the terrorist attacks on the US in 2001. That event made flying more of a hassle. This one is making it impossible.
The financial impact on aviation is staggering. According to the International Air Transport...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team