Free and fair trade is essential for global peace and prosperity

The world’s trading system is in crisis. The US, China and the EU are at loggerheads on multiple fronts, over trade imbalances, technology transfers and state subsidies.

According to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), global commerce is set to shrink this year by almost a tenth as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The WTO itself is leaderless and paralysed, crying out for reform and a reboot of its mission to keep alive...